FOXBORO, Mass. — Drake Maye’s energy and excitement were easy to see.

“Let’s go, baby!” said Maye, kicking off a video conference with reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night after the New England Patriots selected him with their third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The North Carolina Tar Heels product was viewed among the consensus top three quarterbacks. New England filled a glaring need with the selection of Maye, though first-year coach Jerod Mayo was quick to point out Maye isn’t yet the starting quarterback.

“I’m stoked. I’m super pumped,” Maye said, grinning uncontrollably while cracking jokes. “Can’t wait to get to New England. Looking so forward to it. Just an awesome moment to be here with my family and friends.

“One of the best nights of my life and can’t wait to get up there, get started and get to work.”

Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf said the organization knew for a few weeks it would select Maye. The Patriots also knew the Washington Commanders would select Jayden Daniels, and thus Maye would be on the board when they were on the clock.

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo said the Patriots were comfortable with any of the top three quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Daniels and Maye — but the team’s brass was excited about the opportunity to bring Maye to New England.

The 21-year-old signal-caller is just as excited.

“Not only the history on the wall but just the moto, work ethic, grind it out,” Maye said when asked what he learned during his top-30 visit in Foxboro, Mass. “The Patriots have been a dynasty. One of the best areas, best sports towns, I think it’s the best in the country. I’m so looking forward to getting up there, getting to see it, getting to see Gillette Stadium and just looking forward to that.

“I think that’s what Coach Mayo preached, he’s such a players’ coach. I can see how all the guys are attracted to him, and look forward to playing for him and meeting everybody else.”

Maye said he got to know veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett over the summer after meeting through a mutual friend in Sam Howell. Brissett and Howell played together in Washington. Maye said he knows Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez a little bit, too.

“Can’t wait to get up there and meet the rest of the guys and get going,” Maye said.

The rest of the group likely feels the same way.