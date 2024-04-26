The New England Patriots selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the 3rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select…@DrakeMaye2 | @NFL



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2024

Maye told ESPN’s Molly McGrath he was blessed to join one of the most successful teams in NFL history.

“Oh, it’s a blessing. I’m blessed,” Maye said, as seen in ESPN’s draft coverage. “I’m usually a man of a lot of words. It left me speechless. I’m excited to be here tonight, and Pats Nation, let’s go, man, let’s go Pats Nation.”

As the youngest of four brothers, Maye said they have been keeping score their entire lives.

“I’m here to win,” Maye said. “And the Patriots, my whole family, all my brothers, everybody … it’s a full package. I’m looking forward to it. Let’s go, Boston.”