If you’re at all interested in watching, reading or hearing from Bill Belichick this coming football season, you’re in luck.

He’s about to get paid to do it all.

Belichick, fresh off his historic tenure with the New England Patriots, is expected to “make millions” in a recurring role on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. It doesn’t stop at working with Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions,” though, as he’s also reportedly inked a book deal, a potential inside football show and possibly a podcast.

Did someone forget to remind Belichick that he’s disliked doing media for the majority of two decades?

Belichick, in all seriousness, never would have turned down the reported money he’s set to make. Marchand reports that the book deal alone is worth seven figures. He’s also dipping his toes in the water with ESPN on Thursday, as he’ll join “The Pat McAfee Show” as an analyst for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It continues to be speculated that Belichick will return to the NFL next season, looking to surpass Don Shula’s record for most wins by a head coach (347). He’s got a pretty solid backup plan, though.