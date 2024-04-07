Bill Belichick Spends Weekend Back Around Football Operation

Bill Belichick is yet to find his next football chapter after parting ways with the New England Patriots in January following 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships.

For now, the 71-year-old has made a few travel stops, including a weekend trip to the University of Washington. His son, Steve Belichick, now serves as the program’s defensive coordinator, something he reminded his father of at his introductory press conference.

Belichick took in scenes at spring practice and also appeared as a featured speaker at Washington’s coaches clinic, sharing his endless football experiences with another generation.

Washington’s program shared photos of Belichick’s visit to campus on the X platform.

Will Belichick keep traveling, jump to television or find his way onto a new sideline sooner rather than later?