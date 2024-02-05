Another Belichick reportedly plans to leave the Patriots.

Steve Belichick, one of Bill Belichick’s two sons, will leave New England to become defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, according to multiple reports. The 36-year-old spent the last 12 seasons coaching in a variety of defensive roles for the Patriots, including the last four as a linebackers coach.

Belichick’s deal with Washington reportedly wasn’t finalized as of early Monday morning, but the expectation is he’ll join the Huskies this week.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 2/5, 11:03am
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-128
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+108

Belichick and his brother, safeties coach Brian Belichick, both were offered chances to return to the Patriots after their father’s departure. Whether Brian will stay in New England remains unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

In joining Washington, Steve Belichick will reunite with Jedd Fisch, who coached for the Patriots in 2020. Fisch spent the last three seasons as head coach at the University of Arizona before recently becoming Washington’s head coach.

More Football:

Patriots Coach Reportedly Leaves For College, Joins Steve Belichick

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images