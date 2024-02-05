Another Belichick reportedly plans to leave the Patriots.

Steve Belichick, one of Bill Belichick’s two sons, will leave New England to become defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, according to multiple reports. The 36-year-old spent the last 12 seasons coaching in a variety of defensive roles for the Patriots, including the last four as a linebackers coach.

Belichick’s deal with Washington reportedly wasn’t finalized as of early Monday morning, but the expectation is he’ll join the Huskies this week.

Belichick and his brother, safeties coach Brian Belichick, both were offered chances to return to the Patriots after their father’s departure. Whether Brian will stay in New England remains unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

In joining Washington, Steve Belichick will reunite with Jedd Fisch, who coached for the Patriots in 2020. Fisch spent the last three seasons as head coach at the University of Arizona before recently becoming Washington’s head coach.