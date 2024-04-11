Jrue Holiday Admits Signing Celtics Extension Was ‘Pretty Easy’

The Celtics locked up Jrue Holiday to a long-term extension, which helped add stability for the 33-year-old after a tumultuous offseason.

Holiday was dealt to the Trail Blazers last offseason in a deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks. It was a move that came as a surprise to the two-time All-Star, but his time in Portland only lasted for four days when Boston acquired the veteran guard.

The five-time All-Defensive player proved to be a key addition for the C’s after they dealt Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that helped them acquire Kristaps Porzingis. And his impact was one the Celtics wanted for more than just this season.

“I think being able to lock into more years and getting more time with players and this organization,” Holiday told reporters Thursday, per CLNS. “I’m just excited. I’m excited to be here and move forward.”

Holiday’s Celtics extension was nearly identical to the one he signed in his first season with Milwaukee when it won the NBA title and similar to the Bucks, the veteran completely bought in with his new team.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing,” Holiday said. “It’s my 15th year. I’m 33. I think the opportunity for guys like me to already play this many years and lock it in for more. For me to be healthy and for this organization to see me and see what I bring to a team, it’s a blessing. At the end of the day, I’m glad we got it done before the playoffs. If it would have happened after, I still would have been happy. I would’ve been locked in. Just really happy and really blessed.”

Celtics players and coaches praised Holidays’ impact on the team they hope also can lead the franchise to an NBA championship this season.

“It was an ongoing conversation,” Holiday said on the contract negotiations. “I don’t know, I thought it was pretty easy. I think mutually we just came to an agreement. We felt like this was best not only for me but for the team. It’s how it works. I want to be here. I want to win multiple rings. I’ve heard people say that here multiple times, so I’m ready for that.”

The Holiday extension could have effects on Derrick White’s upcoming contract negotiations, but it also displayed how impressive of a résumé Brad Stevens built as Boston’s president of basketball operations.