Jake DeBrusk picked a great time to break out of a brief skid.

DeBrusk, who entered Saturday with only one goal in his last 11 games, potted a pair in Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Bruins and the Maple Leafs. The seventh-year forward also assisted on Brandon Carlo’s goal, and his first three-point performance of the season helped Boston secure a 5-1 win at TD Garden.

DeBrusk’s first tally of the night was a true goal scorer’s goal. With the Bruins on the power play late in the second period, DeBrusk took a feed along the boards, squared himself to the net, patiently picked his spot and beat Ilya Samsonov’s stick side. The goal revved up Bruins fans, whose cheers helped DeBrusk learn he found the back of the net.

“I was excited, obviously,” DeBrusk told reporters, per MassLive. “I don’t know if I blacked out, but first one’s always nice when you hear the post then the crowd. I didn’t know if it was in, but obviously just the reaction and the second was a great play by (Brad Marchand). I think that, obviously, it gives you a boost. I think any goal in the playoffs gives you a boost, honestly. It’s just nice to be a part of.”

DeBrusk’s efforts factored into an encouraging Game 1 theme for the Bruins. Boston’s depth was on full display, as none of Saturday’s goal-scorers were among the Black and Gold’s top four in the category from the regular season.

The Bruins will try to put forth another well-rounded performance Monday evening. NESN’s full coverage of Game 2 begins at 6 p.m. ET.