The Bruins took an early lead over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night thanks to an unlikely source.

John Beecher, who played 17 games in the AHL this season, opened the scoring in Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between Boston and Toronto. Beecher’s lamp-lighter blew the roof off TD Garden, which still was buzzing from the pregame festivities.

All of the sights and sounds before puck drop took hold of Beecher, who was playing in his first career postseason game.

“I knew the energy was going to be there in the building,” Beecher told reporters after the Bruins’ 5-1 win, per the team. “We came up for the national anthem and (I) honestly got chills just sitting on the bench and hearing the crowd and how fired up everybody was to be there.”

Jeremy Swayman shared similar sentiments after his brilliant 35-save performance. The Bruins goaltender couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he soaked in the atmosphere before the first Game 1 start of his young career.

TD Garden figures to be rocking again Monday night when the Bruins and the Maple Leafs meet for Game 2 of their best-of-seven series. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.