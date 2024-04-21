Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Shines In Game 1, Will He Start Game 2?

BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman was brilliant in the Bruins’ 5-1 Game 1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

After going 3-0-0 against the Leafs in the regular season, Swayman made 35 saves in the win, which was also his first-ever Game 1 start in the postseason. As spectacular as he was, that doesn’t mean he will get the Bruins’ net in Game 2 over his goalie partner Linus Ullmark.

“It’s going to be hard to go away from Sway,” Montgomery told reporters after the win. “I mean, he played a terrific game. We went 5-1, but if we decided to go with Ullmark, then we’re comfortable with it. And our team is comfortable with it. It doesn’t affect us in the room, whoever starts next.”

Montgomery had not shared who would start even after the morning skate before Boston’s tilt with Toronto. Neither the Leafs nor Bruins fans knew Swayman was starting until he led the team out onto the ice for warmups.

Story continues below advertisement

“Very excited (to get the start),” Swayman told reporters after the game. “It’s a great opportunity, and I was really happy with the result.”

During the National Anthem, Swayman was all smiles as he looked up at the American flag in TD Garden.

“Dream come true,” Swayman said of what was going through his mind as Todd Angily belted out the “Star Spangled Banner.” “It’s such a privilege to play in this league and for this city. Taking that first lap and hearing the fans, seeing the towels had an emotional feeling. Just understand how hard it is to get here and what a great opportunity it was. So, I couldn’t wipe that smile off my face the whole night. It was pretty spectacular.”

Swayman had a close call in the second period when he came out to play the puck after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy lost a race against Auston Matthews. Swayman misplayed the puck, which allowed Matthews a chance on the empty net, but he rang it off the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews was THIS close to tying it 😅



Watch Game One live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/9PzZNk89AX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024

“I wanted to see if I could get there before him,” Swayman said. “Just glad it didn’t go in. But I cut down the angle.”

Swayman came up with a spectacular glove save against Matthews when an errant clearing attempt ended up on the Toronto star’s stick.

“I thought his athleticism allowed him to make some really good kind of bouncing puck rebound saves,” Montgomery said. “He made a couple of point-blank saves early in the first, and then I thought we got to our game so it was really important he made those saves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery doesn’t plan to divulge who will get the nod to for Game 2.

“I don’t know who our goalie is. I don’t know who our defensemen are. And, I’m not going to tell you.”

The Bruins host the Leafs at TD Garden on Monday night looking to extend their lead in the best-of-seven series. Coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. ET.