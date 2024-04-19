BOSTON — The Bruins will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday to kickstart their Stanley Cup playoff run, and they know exactly who will start in net.

It’s nothing they feel the need to share, however.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked if he’d spill the beans Friday, but kept quiet as he stood in front of a packed room of reporters at Warrior Ice Arena.

“We have decided, but I’m not sharing with you guys,” Montgomery said, cracking a sly smile.

Story continues below advertisement

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, the two guys competing for that opportunity, have obviously been informed. Bruins captain Brad Marchand also knows. Pat Maroon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo? It’s been shared with them, as well.

If the Bruins all know, why not share with the world? Is it an advantage keeping the Maple Leafs on their toes?

No.

“I’m sure they’ll be able to research both guys,” Maroon told reporters following Friday’s practice. “It doesn’t matter, you still have to play the game and do it the right way. It doesn’t matter who you have, you have to play in front of them and play the right way, and at the end of the day, the goalie has to make some saves.

Story continues below advertisement

The B’s are just having fun with this thing, huh?

Boston really can’t go wrong with its decision. Ullmark played better down the stretch, but wasn’t exactly at his best during last season’s devastating first-round exit. Swayman doesn’t have nearly as much experience, but was really good in his lone showing of that series — a Game 7 loss.

It’s a matter of preference for Saturday, and moving forward, the decision will more closely be tied to how Ullmark and Swayman individually look throughout the postseason.

“I think (Bruins general manager Don Sweeney) explained it great,” Montgomery said. ” We have two goaltenders, our entire group is comfortable with each one, but our performance is going to dictate how we move forward.”