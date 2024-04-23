Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Updates Andrew Peeke’s Game 3 Status

The Bruins will be without a key blueliner when they head on the road to Toronto.

Andrew Peeke suffered an undisclosed injury during Boston’s Game 2 loss against the Maple Leafs on Monday. The Black and Gold played with five defensemen throughout the third period.

Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday that Peeke was “week-to-week” and would not travel with the team for Games 3 and 4. Parker Wotherspoon and Mason Lohrei, who was recalled from Providence on Tuesday, will travel and potentially make their postseason debuts.

“It is a tough blow, he’s been really good for us,” Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena following the team’s optional practice, per Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com. “Everybody that’s on the trip, every defenseman that’s on the trip, Lohrei, Wotherspoon … they play really good hockey for us, so it’s a position of strength for us. The depth is good.”

Lohrei was a solid contributor for Boston in the regular season with four goals and nine assists in 41 games. His lack of experience in the Stanley Cup playoffs might be concerning, but Montgomery is confident in the 23-year-old if he’s called upon.

“His poise with the puck, his ability to find middle ice, his ability to make plays in the offensive zone is something that we’re going to possibly look at for next game,” Montgomery said. “And also, his willingness to go back for pucks is a strength.”

Montgomery added Derek Forbort has been upgraded to “day-to-day,” but he said it was unlikely he’ll be an option for Game 3.