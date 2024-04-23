The Bruins could be without Andrew Peeke moving forward, but they’ve got a growing list of potential replacements.

Peeke couldn’t make it through Boston’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, leaving Game 2 after taking a shot off the hand in the second period. It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to suit up for Game 3 on Wednesday, but the Bruins are making sure they won’t be left without a full group of defensemen.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday that the team recalled defenseman Mason Lohrei from the AHL affiliate in Providence. Lohrei has four goals and nine assists this season, averaging just under 17 minutes of ice time per game.

It’s been a while since Lohrei factored into the Bruins’ plans, having appeared in a total of 41 games this season but only receiving minutes in one game with the big club over the past month. He was essentially replaced by Peeke/Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup, spending the majority of his time since the trade deadline down with the P-Bruins.

Lohrei likely will compete with Wotherspoon and Derek Forbort for the vacant spot, with the former having just recently slotted out of the lineup. Forbort has been missing with an injury but just returned from multiple ailments to give Boston another option.