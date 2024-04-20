Bruins’ Projected Lines, Pairings For Game 1 Against Maple Leafs

The Bruins begin their path toward a Stanley Cup on Saturday when they take on the Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Boston finished the season second in the Atlantic Division and take on a Toronto team that finished atop of the wild-card standings.

Regression always was expected after a historic regular season, but Jim Montgomery has proven to be a great head coach in his second season on Boston’s bench. But everyone on the team understands the ultimate goal, and the reigning Jack Adams winner hopes the adjustments made at the end of the regular season helped prepare the B’s for the postseason.

John Beecher on Friday was recalled from Providence and is expected to start on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Pat Maroon. Brandon Carlo on Tuesday missed the regular-season finale, but he’s expected to pair with Matt Grzelcyk after Mason Lohrei was assigned to Providence ahead of Game 1. That means James van Riemsdyk and Parker Wotherspoon will be healthy scratches.

Montgomery has played coy about who will start in net in Game 1, and it’s expected to be Linus Ullmark based on practices this week. Toronto also hasn’t been clear as to who will start in net, but it’s expected to be Ilya Samsonov. William Nylander’s status also is up in the air, and Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t offer an update Saturday morning.

Puck drop for Game 1 of Bruins-Maple Leafs at TD Garden is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov