Caitlin Clark, Iowa Beat UConn On Game-Deciding Foul In Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes and superstar guard Caitlin Clark are bound for another national championship game, knocking off the Connecticut Huskies 71-69 in a comeback effort over UConn.

Iowa trailed by six points at halftime but steadily worked to take the lead in the second half. Clark scored 21 points with nine rebounds against a talented group of UConn defenders, led by Nika Mühl.

The matchup ultimately came down to a final possession for the Huskies, who trailed by one in the final seconds. UConn lost that chance when forward Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul on a moving screen. Iowa made one more free throw and grabbed a sealing rebound to earn a hard-fought victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul on this possession. pic.twitter.com/1INxb2YHE2 — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

Was the right call made in the game’s biggest moment?

Iowa fell to LSU in last season’s championship game and look to finish off a redemption tour against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley.