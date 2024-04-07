If the Patriots decide to target a receiver with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, one option for New England could be Ricky Pearsall.

The Florida product is “rising faster” than any other receiver, longtime NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline wrote in a story published Friday. Pauline also wrote “several teams” have placed an early second-round grade on Pearsall.

The Patriots hold the third overall pick. New England then will be back on the clock at No. 34, the second pick of the second round.

Pearsall ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and recorded a time of 6.64 in the three-cone drill at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah ranked Pearsall 39th on his latest top 50 prospect rankings. It marked a jump of nine spots as Pearsall previously was 48th on Jeremiah’s list, all but confirming his rise.

“Pearsall is a loose, smooth wideout with outstanding hands and toughness,” wrote Jeremiah, who has Pearsall as the seventh-best receiver prospect in a deep class. “He is quick in his release and he understands how to change gears as a route runner. He is fluid getting into and out of breaks. He has outstanding hands. He attacks the ball at the highest point and makes some circus catches.”

Pearsall compiled 965 yards receiving on 65 receptions and four touchdowns during his final season in Gainesville. He spent his first three college seasons at Arizona State, leading the Sun Devils in receptions (48) and receiving yards (580) during Jayden Daniels’ final season at Arizona State. Daniels is viewed as a consensus top quarterback in the draft, as well.

The Patriots have clear needs at quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver. Should New England keep its third overall pick, it’s believed it will draft a franchise quarterback in that spot. After that, though, it’s fair to think the Patriots could spend a second rounder on a receiver for said quarterback.