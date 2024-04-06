NFL Insider Adds Context To Complex Patriots QB Draft Scenario

The 2024 NFL Draft presents the New England Patriots with the chance to finish off their three-step quarterback plan.

The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and will get the opportunity to select one of the top quarterbacks available. The remaining questions are if New England will take a quarterback, who will they prefer and who will be available?

North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are set to meet with the Patriots in the coming days while Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy will follow them in two weeks. With plenty of talent on the board, the scouting process for the Patriots continues, as discussed by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“As far as Drake Maye goes, this is really a fascinating one,” Rapoport shared on “NFL Total Access” on Friday. “The Patriots obviously like him enough to bring him in. Certainly a quarterback they would consider at No. 3. What we don’t know is is he going to be there? Or if Jayden Daniels is there, what does that actually mean for the Patriots?”

If New England eventually zeroes in on a decision, their choice will have a major impact on the rest of the draft.

“Which quarterback do they like enough to stick and pick?” Rapoport added. “Which quarterback, if they fell to them, would they say, ‘You know what? We’d rather get the draft capital and trade.”

New England will go on the clock on April 25 in Detroit.