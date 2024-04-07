Daniel Jeremiah thinks there’s a possibility the New England Patriots trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, a draft guru for NFL Network, hinted at the scenario a Patriots trade with the Las Vegas Raiders when he took to social media Sunday afternoon. Jeremiah noted how there are “so many different directions” the draft could go in late April.

In doing so, he speculated how the Raiders could select Jayden Daniels third overall behind Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) and Drake Maye (Washington Commanders).

The top of this draft could turn in so many different directions. So many scenarios to pour through. Here's a fun one:

1-CHI Caleb

2-WAS Maye

3-LV Daniels

4-AZ MHJ

5-LAC Alt — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 7, 2024

For the Raiders to land Daniels in that spot, they obviously would need to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Patriots. With its own need at quarterback, New England is expected to draft a signal-caller should it keep that pick.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo have kept the door open on a potential trade down. Mayo said if an opposing team threw a “bag” at the Patriots, they would have to consider.

Perhaps the Raiders do so. After all, Raiders first-year head coach Antonio Pierce previously expressed interest in a potential trade up.

Jeremiah’s speculation Sunday came about six weeks after he addressed a Patriots-Raiders trade, specifically. During Jeremiah’s pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call with reporters, he said what he thought it would take for Las Vegas to move up to New England’s pick.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremiah projected the Patriots would receive the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft, along with two additional first-rounders (2025, 2026) and a 2025 third-round pick.

Daniels, specifically, fits the bill for quarterback-needy Las Vegas given his relationship with Pierce. Pierce was on Arizona State’s staff when Daniels was there for three seasons before he transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy.