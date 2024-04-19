BOSTON — The Maple Leafs haven’t defeated the Bruins in a postseason series since 1959.

Toronto hasn’t beaten Boston in a game since Nov. 5, 2022, either, and though that fact is less striking, it’s becoming undeniable that the B’s have the Leafs’ number. It’s an almost unprecedented level of success in a rivalry, which had many wondering if the Bruins, preparing to open the series against the Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday, felt they had any advantages.

“We haven’t talked about it, just to be honest,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday. “You’d have to ask the players.”

Montgomery’s wish was our command, and though the players didn’t give much insight into the individual matchup with Toronto, Boston’s skaters believe the organization’s culture has led to another opportunity at postseason success.

“It’s been driven by a lot of guys prior to (Boston’s last playoff win over Toronto in 2019),” Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said following practice. “It’s been instilled in this organization for 20-25 years now, and that’s a testament to the captains and the leaders who have been here before. It’s a hard thing to create, but when you do have it, you want to make sure you keep it.”

The Bruins have undergone some turnover, but the core has remained steady in recent seasons. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and even Brandon Carlo have been around for a long time — allowing Boston to seamlessly transition while legends like Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci exit stage left.

It might sound aggressive, but the Maple Leafs don’t really have that.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Morgan Reilly have been around, but they’ve cycled through teammates rather quickly. Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, Matthew Knies and Ilya Samsonov are big parts of what Toronto is trying to do, but have all arrived within the last two seasons.

The B’s have newcomers, but they’ve been welcomed with open arms and are only expected to join something that is already built, not to try and help build it.

“It’s been great,” Pat Maroon, who joined the Bruins at the deadline, said Friday. “They’ve been very welcoming to me as a group. It’s been really good, because when I first came here it felt like I’d been here for a while. It’s a really good locker room to come into. It’s a good group of guys that want to win, guys that care about each other.”

It’s just different with this core.

“The great part about the Bruins is that the leaders will do whatever is best for the Bruins,” Montgomery said.