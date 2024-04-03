BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — James Cahoon has the opportunity to walk across the stage and grab his diploma when he graduates from Bridgewater State next month.

The commencement ceremony just so happens to be at Gillette Stadium. And Cahoon hopes that isn’t the last time he’s on an NFL field.

It’s a real possibility, too, for Cahoon, who is the rarest of NFL draft prospects. It’s a small list of players who have made the gigantic leap from Division III to the NFL, and doing so as a quarterback is almost an unheard of feat.

But what seemed like a far-fetched idea a few months ago has turned into a reality with Cahoon drawing interest from NFL teams in the lead-up to the draft at the end of the month.

“It’s really an eye-opening experience, like a life-long dream, obviously,” Cahoon told NESN.com. “I think it’s just a tribute to a lot of hard work and really exciting time for all the people in my support system and people that I’ve been around and helped me get to this point.”

Cahoon put together an illustrious career at Bridgewater State, setting the program record with 7,065 passing yards. He also tossed 56 touchdowns and owned a career completion percentage of 59.9%, another school record.

But Cahoon didn’t really get on the NFL’s radar until appearing in front of scouts at the FCS National Bowl in December and the Podyum All-Star Bowl in early January. It was at the FCS National Bowl that he met with the Green Bay Packers.

And sitting down with the Packers made Cahoon’s NFL dream that more tangible.

“It’s another one of those stepping stones where you’re like, ‘This is closer, this is a real opportunity,'” Cahoon said. “It was an exciting time. It was good, though. I got to hear some good feedback, some things I need to work on, some things I need to improve and work toward.”

Cahoon took another step forward two weeks ago when he was invited to attend a pro day at Holy Cross. He was the only quarterback at the event and shared the field with fellow draft hopefuls, like New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube and Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Unlike players at power five college programs, this was a massive opportunity for Cahoon to display his talent in front of NFL evaluators. In all, 30 teams from across the league attended the event — as well as two CFL clubs.

They saw that Cahoon has ideal NFL quarterback size, with the 23-year-old standing at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. But scouts also came away impressed by Cahoon’s strong arm. He uncorked deep balls and difficult throws to the sideline. He completed 59-of-61 passes, according to Bridgewater State head coach Joe Verria, who was in attendance for the session as well.

“They were probably there to see other kids, but he’s throwing to them,” Verria told NESN.com. “And at the end of it, they came up to us and said, ‘I’m going tell you something, the kid put on a show. He has an NFL arm and we’re going to be talking to him.'”

Cahoon hasn’t met with anyone other than the Packers, but other teams are doing their homework on him. Verria said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have all requested to see his game film.

The 49ers are a hot-spot destination for quarterbacks due to Kyle Shanahan’s innovative offensive system. Shanahan and San Francisco took Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and helped him into the MVP conversation this past season.

“He’s a kid wherever you put him, I think he’s going to thrive because he’s going to take whatever you give him and get better at it,” Verria said.

It’s not lost on Cahoon that the professional football team a quick drive from the Bridgewater State campus is in need of a quarterback — even if it selects one with the No. 3 overall pick. For a kid from Bourne, Mass., nothing would be better than strapping on a New England Patriots helmet for work.

“That would definitely be the dream of all dreams,” Cahoon said. “Everybody that came from New England loves Tom Brady. But any opportunity I’m super excited for and just hoping.”

Cahoon understands the uphill battle he faces. The biggest question surrounding him is can his skill set measure up those who played at a higher level in college.

Cahoon admitted those doubts have added “a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.” But he has no doubt that he can succeed against faster and better competition.

He feels he still has plenty of room to grow before he hits his ceiling. He’s worked hard to close the gap between him and other players by training with the M2 QB Academy. Cahoon also had the chance to pick the brain and go over NFL concepts with former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer.

“My ability has always been able to translate at whatever level I played at,” Cahoon said. “I think my best football is ahead of me and I’m excited to prove that.”

Cahoon’s NFL dreams don’t just rest on him hearing his name called in the draft. Like many players, going the undrafted free agent route seems like the more realistic option to landing with a team.

However things shake out, he’s just thrilled to be in this position. And while he’s set to graduate, it’s possible he doesn’t attend the actual graduation.

But that would mean Cahoon is getting the chance of a lifetime, throwing passes for an NFL team with some franchises holding rookie minicamp from May 10-13.

“I’m just going to be prepared for any opportunity that presents itself, whether that’s UDFA, whether it’s (rookie) minicamp, whatever it is,” Cahoon said. “Over these next three, four weeks building on what I’ve done over the past three months and just work to become the best version of myself, so if I do get that opportunity, that team’s going to be extremely happy and never regret it.”