The Washington Commanders will have their pick of any quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they’re slated to make the No. 2 pick in the entire draft.

Caleb Williams doesn’t count, as he’s probably being fitted for his Chicago Bears uniform as we speak.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels, UNC’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and just about every other gunslinger under the sun are technically in play, though. Washington’s best option has been argued on the outside for months, but in trying to gauge which player is best for the franchise, the Commanders themselves might have made a pretty big mistake.

Have they already angered their future starting quarterback?

Story continues below advertisement

The Commanders took an intriguing approach to their final visits with the QB prospects, hosting Daniels, Maye, McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. on a group visit across Tuesday and Wednesday. If you’re thinking that might be a little awkward, you’re not the only one.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk leveled into Washington’s plan Wednesday, wondering why it would dilute its own ability to evaluate the four prospects. Ron Butler, the outspoken agent of Daniels, seemed to agree, reposting a video of Florio’s rant with a thinking emoji.

Butler could just be speaking for himself, but it’s definitely not a good look for the Commanders.

Daniels is the odds-on favorite to be selected at No. 2, having surpassed Maye throughout the pre-draft process in the minds of many talent evaluators. It’s doubtful a tweet the week before the draft will have any impact on the Commanders’ decision, but if it ends up being Daniels, it’s not a great start to the relationship.