The Washington Commanders made their stance clear on Thursday: the organization will be using its No. 2 overall selection in April’s NFL draft to select its quarterback of the future.

Washington traded last season’s starting signal-caller Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, plus a 2024 fourth- and sixth-round selection in exchange for a 2024 third- and fifth-round pick.

That’s enough to connect the dots in understanding what the Commanders will do moving forward, now owning six of the top 100 picks in this year’s draft, including the second overall — presumably reserved for a quarterback.

With the Chicago Bears opening up the draft with the No. 1 overall pick, Washington too is in great shape to reload on young talent. The Commanders might miss out on Caleb Williams (USC), but could still sit back and choose from Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (UNC) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) in search of Howell’s replacement.

The Commanders signed veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who will expectedly play backup to whoever the team chooses on draft night. That was the indication that Howell would become Washington’s odd man out after finishing at the bottom of the NFC East last season (4-13).

Meanwhile, the Seahawks still have Geno Smith at quarterback after committing to the 33-year-old for the past two seasons, which could put Howell in a back-seated position. Last season, Howell was entrusted by then-Commanders head coach Ron Rivera as the No. 1, which didn’t pan out. Howell threw 21 touchdowns with 21 interceptions, recording a 63.4 completion percentage, making Thursday’s decision a no-brainer.