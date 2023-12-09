Patriots fans knew who Bill Belichick would pick in the Army-Navy game, so the New England head coach added some flare to his “College GameDay” appearance.
For the first time in the history of the matchup, the Army-Navy game is in Foxboro, Mass. at Gillette Stadium, so ESPN brought on Robert Kraft and Belichick as guests.
The head coach joined the program as the celebrity picker, and after sharing his memories of the rivalry and with Lee Corso and his father, Belichick was asked to make his pick.
“My pick on this one? Well, coach, I’m going to take a page out of your book here. 1962. This is the Jolly Roger. Beat Army in Chinese for Paul Dietzel’s ‘Chinese Bandits.’ Go Navy, Beat Army.”
Corso also picked the Midshipmen to beat the Black Knights, and the pair posed with their respective headgear. The image of Belichick with throwback Navy helmet went viral and delighted Patriots fans.
Belichick once again showed he’s a vibrant personality in the right environment — and the right mood — and isn’t always the person in a news conference on game week. Belichick might have a future in broadcasting if he wants it and whenever he calls it a career as a head coach.
