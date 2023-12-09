Patriots fans knew who Bill Belichick would pick in the Army-Navy game, so the New England head coach added some flare to his “College GameDay” appearance.

For the first time in the history of the matchup, the Army-Navy game is in Foxboro, Mass. at Gillette Stadium, so ESPN brought on Robert Kraft and Belichick as guests.

The head coach joined the program as the celebrity picker, and after sharing his memories of the rivalry and with Lee Corso and his father, Belichick was asked to make his pick.

“My pick on this one? Well, coach, I’m going to take a page out of your book here. 1962. This is the Jolly Roger. Beat Army in Chinese for Paul Dietzel’s ‘Chinese Bandits.’ Go Navy, Beat Army.”

Corso also picked the Midshipmen to beat the Black Knights, and the pair posed with their respective headgear. The image of Belichick with throwback Navy helmet went viral and delighted Patriots fans.

Bill Belichick with the College GameDay shocker putting on an actual head gear selection! This man belongs on TV! pic.twitter.com/LjyPOJ4opO — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) December 9, 2023

Ok, we can keep Bill for as long as wants https://t.co/B7nr9qxBn1 — JPJLovesGaming l LoveWrestlingCA (@JPJLovesGaming) December 9, 2023

I do not want Bill Belichick to leave. I have never called for it once, and I never will. That’s my coach. — HEI5MAN (@_maxpacheco) December 9, 2023

Her: you would have to be Bill Belichick in a 1962 Navy helmet if you think you can get out of going to this wedding on SuperBowl Sunday!



Me: pic.twitter.com/HDb3ulFV4q — Scottie K (@ScoKni) December 9, 2023

What Bill Belichick looks like without a hoodie pic.twitter.com/XAg778Xri6 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 9, 2023

Bill Belichick confirmed to be in One Piece. pic.twitter.com/uDP0OnuXJE — Bawston Lu (@BawstonLu) December 9, 2023

Belichick once again showed he’s a vibrant personality in the right environment — and the right mood — and isn’t always the person in a news conference on game week. Belichick might have a future in broadcasting if he wants it and whenever he calls it a career as a head coach.