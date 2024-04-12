It’s been no secret that a ton of former New England Patriots players thought “The Dynasty” was too harsh on Bill Belichick, failing to give him due credit for his role in the two-decade run of dominance.

Stephon Gilmore can be added to the list.

Gilmore, who recently finished watching the multi-part docuseries on Apple TV+, took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to defend his former coach.

“Just watched The Dynasty. Bill was the greatest coach I’ve ever been around,” Gilmore shared, beginning a series of posts giving Belichick his flowers. “Don’t let that fool you. I’ll never forget we were a predominantly man team during the 2018 season all the way up to the Super Bowl. When we played the Rams we switched to Zone.”

“No coach would switch what they did all season in a big game like that,” Gilmore added later.

Gilmore might not be the first person you would expect to come to Belichick’s defense. His time with the Patriots, despite being fruitful for both parties, came to a relatively bitter end as he was traded after disputes over his contract and New England’s handling of a quad injury.

It would seem time has healed whatever bitter feelings could have been there between Gilmore and Belichick — something that probably can’t be said to this point between the coach and his former employer.