Making Sense Of Stephon Gilmore Release, What It Means For Patriots

But that’s what it now will need to do. Jackson and Mills — who has played well through four games after a shaky summer — will move forward as the two outside starters, with Jones manning the slot and Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and special teamer Justin Bethel filling out the depth chart.

Williams, who has yet to live up to his billing as a 2019 second-round draft pick, was a healthy scratch for the Tampa game. Wade, a fifth-round rookie acquired in a late-August trade, has yet to dress this season. Bethel rarely plays outside of the kicking game. A brief Jones injury forced him onto the field for one defensive snap Sunday night, and he was beaten by Antonio Brown for a key third-down conversion.

So, why boot Gilmore? And why now, when he still has two weeks left on his stint on the physically unable to perform list? Money.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots approached Gilmore about a contract restructure that would free up salary cap space to sign free agent linebacker Jamie Collins and give them additional flexibility to make additional moves in the coming weeks. Gilmore, who’s been unhappy with his $7 million base salary all year and is set to hit free agency in March, wasn’t willing to make that concession.

“They went to him to get a reworked contract done,” Schefter said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Max.” “He was unwilling to do what they said. He would have done something if it was favorable in his direction, but it wasn’t. He knew the leverage that he held, and he said, ‘Nah, I’m not gonna do that.’ And they needed the space, and he’s in the last year of a contract. Both sides were going different ways, and the (Patriots) said, ‘You know what? He’s not rushing back from his quad injury right now to play for us, he won’t take the reworked deal, we love the guy as a player.’ …

“But they needed some flexibility and space and they freed up $5.8 million by releasing him. So, now New England can function and operate.”

They can function and operate, sure, but can they win? That’ll be much more difficult without arguably their best defensive player. The Patriots are a team in transition, with a rookie quarterback and pricey newcomers in nearly every position group, but they didn’t hand out $175 million in guaranteed money this past offseason to finish 8-9. (They currently sit at 1-3 entering Sunday’s matchup with the lowly Houston Texans.)

The Gilmore decision has future ramifications, too. Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season and, barring a sharp decline in performance, will be in line for a hefty pay raise. If the Patriots can’t or choose not to retain him, they’d essentially be starting over at the cornerback position with no obvious rising replacements in the pipeline.