Patriots Legends Express Letdown With ‘The Dynasty’ Docuseries

Ty Law played for Bill Belichick for four years and helped the New England Patriots win their first three Super Bowls.

When Law was approached about being interviewed for the Apple TV+ docuseries “The Dynasty,” the five-time Pro Bowler was thrilled to be a part of the project.

However, after the docuseries aired, Law changed his mind even though he told Julian Edelman on Tuesday’s episode of “Games With Names” that he hadn’t watched the entire 10-part series.

“From what I’ve been hearing, I really don’t like what I’ve been hearing,” the former Patriots cornerback told Edelman. “(…) I don’t like what I’m hearing about how they’re making Bill (Belichick) look. How they’re portraying Bill.

“I haven’t seen it, so I have to see it for myself to get a real assessment, but just from a lot of people … I don’t like it because they made him look like the bad guy. I don’t like that.”

Law and Edelman said they each did at least a four-hour interview with the docuseries’s filmmakers and were surprised they weren’t featured more in the series.

“I was in (the docuseries) for like two seconds because I didn’t talk (expletive) about Bill,” Edelman said.

Law said it was an all-day event in Naples, Fla., when he did his interview, only to have a small part when the Patriots project was finished. After Law initially left his interview, he thought “The Dynasty” would rival ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

“They took a couple of sound bites,” Law said. “But it was a hell of a lot more to the story as far as how I view things, and they didn’t quite put that in there.”

Edelman offered his assessment of what happened to their footage and how their parts ended up on the cutting room floor.

“It’s Hollywood, right? It’s clickbaity,” Edelman said. “It’s one of those things where it’s gonna grab attention. People are gonna watch it, and I tip my cap to the people that made it because people are talking about it.”

Law and Edelman joined a handful of Patriots legends — Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison and Matthew Slater, who have expressed their issues and disappointment with the 10-part project.