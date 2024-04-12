Pat Maroon Looking Forward To Potential Bruins Debut

The Bruins continue their postseason preparation when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, and they could welcome a key addition to the lineup.

Boston acquired Pat Maroon before the NHL trade deadline, but the 35-year-old hasn’t suited up for the Black and Gold. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is ramping up in practice and is inching closer to making his B’s debut.

Maroon’s workload at Friday’s practice increased, and he slotted into the second power play unit, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. However, head coach Jim Montgomery wanted to be cautiously optimistic about Maroon’s potential debut Saturday against the Penguins. The veteran was more forthright stating he planned on playing.

“I’m sure my timing will be (expletive) (Saturday),” Maroon told reporters, per the Bruins. “Practice is practice. It’s never game-like. Obviously, battle drills are more game-like and 3-on-2 rushes. But getting in the game, the speed, picking pucks up off the wall, making plays on the wall, making plays in the D-zone, that’s all going to come naturally. But sometimes timing’s going to be off a little bit. I’m assuming my timing will be off but hopefully not too bad. I’m not the fastest skater, but my hands and vision have usually gotten me through where I’m at right now. Just got to use that, protect that and hopefully the game flows.”

Maroon has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 49 games this season, and his inclusion into the lineup should prove valuable when the Bruins begin their chase for a Stanley Cup.