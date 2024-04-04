Iowa Uses ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ To Reveal Top Honor To Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark this season made history, dominated headlines and brought in historic viewership to women’s college basketball.

And this week, she was bestowed the sport’s top honor for a second season in a row.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder channeled her inner “Wheel of Fortune” host during a team meeting. As the players continued to guess letters, it became clear it was about Clark and sophomore Jada Gyamfi joked that it spelled out that the 22-year-old was returning. The phrase spelled out “Caitlin is the AP Player of the Year.”

BREAKING: Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the AP Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/No7Ht4D0JK — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) April 4, 2024

Clark also earned her third First-Team All-American nod. Clark’s senior season with the Hawkeyes was her best, as she averaged 32 points, nine assists and 6.9 rebounds per game on 38% shooting from the 3-point line. Her accolades also came in the same season she broke the all-time NCAA scoring record.

Clark will begin her pursuit of her first national title when Iowa takes on the UConn Huskies in the Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Friday.