The Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will feature a championship-worthy battle Friday night in Cleveland.

Iowa and UConn will only be battling for an opportunity at a title, however.

Caitlin Clark is entering what she hopes to be the penultimate game of a legendary collegiate career, having helped Iowa establish itself as a powerhouse over the last four seasons. The Hawkeyes entered this tournament as the No. 1 seed in their portion of the bracket, and grabbed wins off No. 16 Holy Cross, No. 8 West Virginia, No. 5 Colorado and No. 3 LSU — exacting revenge for last season’s championship bout.

It’s all about winning this season, however.

Story continues below advertisement

Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn are looking to play spoiler, and they’re no easy match. The Huskies knocked off No. 14 Jackson State, No. 6 Syracuse, No. 7 Duke and No. 1 USC to get to this point, looking to regain there crown as women’s basketball royalty.

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner will play either South Carolina or NC State in the championship game.

Here’s how you can watch the Iowa-UConn matchup:

When: Friday, April 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN