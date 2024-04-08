John Calipari Reportedly Bolts From Kentucky To Join SEC Rival

John Calipari is saying goodbye to Kentucky after 15 seasons.

The longtime college basketball coach pulled off a shocking move late Sunday night as he plans to leave Kentucky to join Arkansas, according to The Athletic. Calipari is expected to receive a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the Razorbacks, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Calipari was on rocky ground with Kentucky after getting upset by Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month. It was the second time the Wildcats lost in the first round in the last three years. The Wildcats could have fired Calipari, but it would have cost them $33 million, The Athletic reported.

The success Calipari enjoyed with Kentucky — seven Elite Eight appearances, four Final Fours and winning the 2012 national title — dried up as of late. The Wildcats are 1-3 in the NCAA Tournament since 2022 and haven’t made it past the first weekend since 2019. Kentucky missed the tournament entirely in 2021.

Calipari’s connection to Arkansas comes in the form of John Tyson, who is a “billionaire heir to the Tyson Foods empire and a major Arkansas booster,” and is considered to be a “longtime friend” of Calipari, according to The Athletic.

Calipari finished his tenure at Kentucky with a 410-123 record and takes over an Arkansas team that posted a 16-17 record this past season.