Kendrick Bourne Recruits Star Receiver To Patriots, Makes Vow

Kendrick Bourne is hoping the Patriots make a blockbuster trade and reunite him with a former teammate.

Brandon Aiyuk has been a subject of trade rumors ever since the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVIII loss. The star wide receiver is set to play the 2024 season on the final year of his rookie contract, and he appears to be pressed about receiving a big payday before the deal expires.

New England would make sense as a landing spot for Aiyuk, as Jerod Mayo’s team entered the NFL offseason with a glaring need at wide receiver and didn’t do much to improve the group in free agency. And when the Aiyuk trade rumor was recharged over the weekend, Bourne was quick to pitch his ex-49ers teammate on social media.

“@Patriots let’s get em! You getting all the targets u want!” Bourne posted to X on Sunday.

New England fans might not want to get their hopes up about an Aiyuk trade. The agent of the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro selection took to X on Sunday and refuted a report claiming Aiyuk asked for a move out of San Francisco.

Fortunately for the Foxboro Faithful, the Patriots’ pass-catching corps could improve in short order. New England owns three picks inside the top 70 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and this year’s class is loaded with wide receiver talent.