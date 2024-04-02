WORCESTER, Mass. — Larry Lucchino entered the Boston Red Sox organization with a legitimate track record in baseball, revolutionizing ballparks with the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres.

In 2002, Lucchino joined John Henry and Tom Werner in an ownership group that ultimately changed the course of Red Sox history. From adding seats to the Green Monster to setting the scene for the 2004-curse breaking championship team, Lucchino enriched potential for baseball in Boston.

The 2016 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductee died Tuesday at the age of 78. Looking back on his legacy, one player from the core of Lucchino’s time in Boston remembers the spirit he brought to the franchise.

“He was an old school guy who was passionate about winning,” 2004 World Series champion Trot Nixon told reporters at Polar Park on Tuesday. “He tried to put the best team he possibly could out there on the field or help do that. Anything that could help our players get better, he was in the forefront. Great communicator. When I was coming up, you’re probably a little shy to go have conversations with front office people. My job was to do what I needed on the field to help the team win.”

Nixon added: “When new ownership came in, whether it was Theo (Epstein) or Larry, we were able to have conversations. It wasn’t always about baseball.”

Nixon had been in the majors with the Red Sox as an everyday player since 1999 when new ownership, including Lucchino, took over the franchise. From the start, he saw the vision that the group had to keep baseball within Fenway’s historic walls and commit to a winning product on the field.

“He was very influential,” Nixon shared. “With new ownership, certain things change. They tried to do a lot of enhancements to Fenway Park that they possibly could do that we would have loved to have had earlier on. I didn’t think they could be done, but these guys found a way to do it. Larry found a way to do it. That’s his personality. If someone said this can’t be done, he’s going to find a way to get it done. He was very influential in bringing titles back to Boston.”

Following time working directly with the Red Sox, Lucchino became a pivotal figure at the organization’s Triple-A level alongside Dr. Charles Steinberg. The executive played a major role in the affiliate’s transition from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, beginning in the 2021 season. The construction of Polar Park accompanied the move, setting up another successful ballpark project in Lucchino’s career.

From his outward passion for the team on the field to enhancing the fan experience around the park, Lucchino’s impact lives on around several MLB organizations.

“I always enjoyed being around Larry,” Nixon added. “He was great for the game of baseball. Not only in Boston, but here in Worcester and Major League Baseball. A great person to have in a leadership role in an organization.”

Lucchino truly set the tone for the new era of the Red Sox, which brought four World Series trophies to Boston in fifteen years.