The Commanders this week held their mass visit with the top quarterback prospects in the draft, and cryptic signals from Jayden Daniels’ agent seem to hint it didn’t go that well.

Washington had Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. on for top-30 pre-draft visits. The group was out with general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn for a night at Top Golf, per ESPN’s John Keim.

It’s not uncommon for teams to hold multiple visits at once, but the decision seemed to catch Daniels by surprise. His agent sent subtle signals on social media indicating that feeling and ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated on “Get Up” that the LSU product was under the impression the visit was just for him. The NFL insider also said this month that all signs were pointing toward the Commanders picking Daniels at No. 2.

The speculation over Daniels and his camp not being happy about how Washington is handling the pre-draft process had Patriots fans who want the team to draft the 23-year-old excited about the idea that the Commanders pass on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, which would allow New England to take Daniels. A defensive lineman had a similar thought.

“Pats baby,” Davon Godchaux posted on X with a fingers crossed emoji.

It’s worth pointing out that Godchaux also went to LSU, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Patriots defensive lineman wanted more Tigers representation on the team.

The Commanders still could take Daniels at No. 2 even if he’s not happy with how things played out in the pre-draft process, but crazy things happen sometimes at the NFL draft, and this year could feature some shenanigans given how much hype there is on the top QB prospects.