New Update On Derek Forbort After Bruins Recall Defenseman

The Bruins’ latest roster move will have no bearing on Jim Montgomery’s lineup decisions for Monday night’s game.

Derek Forbort, who recently spent time in Providence on a conditioning loan, was recalled before Boston’s Game 2 matchup with Toronto and participated in morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. But after the session, Montgomery revealed the veteran defenseman would not be an option for the second tilt of the Bruins-Maple Leafs first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at TD Garden.

Montgomery, as seen in a team-provided video, noted Forbort was “making progressions” and might be an option for Boston “in the near future.” Perhaps the 32-year-old’s return to the lineup could be made later this week, as the Bruins head coach revealed Forbort will travel with the team to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven set.

Forbort, who was fully cleared for contact at Monday’s morning skate, thought his latest practice run with the Black and Gold was “fine.” The veteran blueliner, after acknowledging he defied surgeons’ expected timetable for return, said he was “getting close” to where he’d like to be for a playoff game setting.

Story continues below advertisement

The ninth-year pro was limited to 35 games in the regular season due to multiple “significant” injuries. Forbort last played an NHL game March 2, so it remains to be seen when — or if — Montgomery will feel comfortable ending the hiatus and plugging Forbort back into the lineup.

We know it won’t be for Game 2, which will have full coverage on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. ET.