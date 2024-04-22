Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is having fun answering (or not answering) the biggest question pertaining to the Black and Gold.

While speaking to reporters after morning skate Monday, seven hours before Boston hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their playoff series, Montgomery again declined to reveal which goaltender would start in net. He opted not to reveal Boston’s Game 1 netminder before the game and deflected about the Game 2 starter both after the Bruins’ series-opening win and again Sunday.

But this time around Montgomery added a bit of humor.

“It’s funny you ask,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “I don’t like keeping you guys in the dark. Do you guys play Wordle? The starting goalie tonight has two vowels in his first and last name.”

Montgomery’s joke, obviously, is in reference to Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Both goaltenders have two vowels in their first and last names. So, Montgomery answered the question without really tipping his hand.

… Unless you consider the ‘sometimes Y’ rule?

Montgomery added: “I don’t know why we would divulge information. If you’re preparing for a game, there’s parts of the goaltender that are part of the pre-scout. So that’s an advantage for us, right? If we don’t know who’s starting — I don’t tell my wife. I’m not telling you.”

Swayman was in net for Boston’s Game 1 victory and impressed during his 35-save showing. He remains unbeaten against the Maple Leafs this season. But Swayman and Ullmark routinely rotated throughout the regular season with the former not playing consecutive games since mid-February.

Bruins fans likely won’t find out the starting goaltender until the Black and Gold step on the ice for warmups Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.