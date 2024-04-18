The Jets have a star wideout in Garrett Wilson and added a productive veteran this offseason.

But with New York going all-in on the Aaron Rodgers window, Daniel Jeremiah believes Gang Green could try to land another star at the position.

The well-respected NFL Network draft analyst does not foresee the Jets being overly bold on draft night. But Jeremiah could envision a scenario in which New York jumps up a couple of spots for Rome Odunze.

“If Odunze — we talked about him potentially being in Chicago — if he gets to eight, I could make a strong argument that the Jets could make an easy, painless flip with Atlanta,” Jeremiah said during a video conference Wednesday.

The Falcons hold the No. 8 pick, ahead of the Bears (No. 9) and Jets (No. 10).

“They could leapfrog Chicago and take Odunze, and it wouldn’t cost them much,” Jeremiah said, noting New York could swap a third-rounder to Atlanta for a fourth-rounder.

Odunze in New York certainly would provide a lift for the Jets’ offense, which struggled to get production from any receiver not named Wilson last season. The Jets also signed veteran receiver Mike Williams this offseason after he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeremiah previously called Odunze his favorite player in the draft.

Odunze, who is viewed among the top three receiver prospects along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, was ranked third in Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects. Only quarterback Caleb Williams, a lock for Chicago’s No. 1 pick, and Harrison were ranked higher.