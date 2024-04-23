Both the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots reportedly have received calls for their first-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday reported Washington has shown “no indication” it would move. Rapoport added the Patriots would move for the right offer, but said New England hasn’t received such an offer.

Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo name-dropped one of the teams who tried to make a trade with the Commanders: the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have been viewed as a trade-up candidate, especially given the connection between head coach Antonio Pierce and Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and one of the consensus top quarterbacks in the draft, has been heavily linked to the Commanders. All signs are that Washington will draft Daniels with its second overall pick.

Perhaps that means the Raiders won’t feel the need to inquire with the Patriots? Or perhaps that means, if Las Vegas can’t make a trade with Washington, the Raiders will call Eliot Wolf and the Patriots in hopes of landing one of the other top quarterbacks?

Wolf said the Patriots are “open for business” in the first round, but it seems we won’t have an answer until the NFL draft kicks off Thursday.