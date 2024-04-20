The Patriots publicly are keeping their options open for the 2024 NFL Draft, but people around the league seem to believe New England is heading in one direction.

Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at the annual league meetings it would take a “bag” to move out of the third overall pick. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported this month that the sentiment within the organization is it would take more than three first-round picks to trade down given the value of drafting a potential franchise quarterback.

Despite that, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf told reporters Thursday that New England is “open for business” and hinted that quarterback might not necessarily be the pick at No. 3.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday provided insight on “SportsCenter” on how the league views the Patriots’ decision with the third overall pick. He believes New England would be happy with either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye but the belief around the league is it will draft the North Carolina product.

Story continues below advertisement

As for a trade down, the Patriots haven’t received an off “that would wow them or move them off that pick.” That information came five days before the draft, so there could be a team that makes a last-ditch effort to get their guy.

Fowler supported the rumored unrest in Daniels’ camp about the Washington Commanders’ handling of the pre-draft process and how the LSU product has his eye on other teams like a reunion with college coach Antonio Pierce with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There wasn’t mention of how the Patriots view J.J. MCCarthy with the No. 3 pick, but it the sentiment continues to trend toward New England being happy with either Daniels or Maye and that it truly would take a massive offer to not draft one of those signal-callers.