Patriots’ Eliot Wolf Keeping All Options Open, But This One Shouldn’t Be

Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots have publicly kept all their options open leading up the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have made it clear they could draft a quarterback with their third overall pick — that’s what they should do. But New England also has said it’s “open for business” should another quarterback-needy team make them an enticing trade offer.

“We’re open to anything — moving up, moving down,” Wolf said at Gillette Stadium last Thursday. “We’re open for business in the first round and in every round.”

Reports from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and MassLive’s Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian, all of which surfaced Tuesday, said the Patriots remain open to the idea of trading down.

Story continues below advertisement

One option that should not be on the table for Wolf and company, however, is selecting a non-quarterback at No. 3.

Neither game-changing wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. nor franchise left tackle Joe Alt should be drafted by New England with the third pick, regardless of how some Patriots fans might feel about Harrison. Selecting either of those players, or others at their respective positions, rather than acquiring draft capital in a trade with a QB-needy team would be roster malpractice and a fireable offense.

If the Patriots are not sold on the quarterback(s) who slides to them at No. 3, likely to be Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, they absolutely need to find a team who is sold on one of them.

Story continues below advertisement

Does it feel like that’s a possibility for Wolf and the Patriots? Nothing has surfaced hinting it’s in consideration. Wolf said last week he believes at least one of the quarterbacks available at No. 3 will be deserving of that pick. He praised the quarterback class, and hinted the Patriots view it as a six-man group.

With that, there’s a very good chance the Patriots stay at No. 3 and select Maye or McCarthy. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are expected to be the first and second players off the board to the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, respectively. Maye in New England would be ideal given his high ceiling and home-run potential.

But in no universe should the Patriots address a non-quarterback need with their third overall pick.