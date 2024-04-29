The New England Patriots on Monday announced the release of a veteran offensive lineman after selecting two in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England cut ties with Conor McDermott, who played six games (five starts) for the Patriots during the 2023 campaign.

The Patriots drafted Caedan Wallace in the third round (No. 68 overall) and Layden Robinson (No. 103 overall) in the fourth round. New England is hopeful both offensive linemen will be able to showcase their versatility with Eliot Wolf and company specifically pointing to Wallace as a potential fit at left tackle.

The 31-year-old McDermott was a sixth-round pick by New England in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was released that offseason. McDermott, a veteran of seven NFL seasons, went on to play for the Buffalo Bills (2017-19) and New York Jets (2019-22) before he returned to the Patriots (2022-23).