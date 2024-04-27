There was a good reason behind why Caedan Wallace played on the right side of the offensive line during his collegiate career.

Wallace played on the opposite side of Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu, who entered the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top tackle prospects. Fashanu ultimately was selected by the New York Jets at No. 11.

The Nittany Lions’ situation was not lost on Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots. New England drafted Wallace with their third-round pick at No. 68 overall. And the Patriots, who sorely need a left tackle, expect Wallace will be able to take that role.

“We feel like Caedan has the athleticism to play over on the left side,” Wolf said during a video conference shortly after the selection. “Really, his teammate, Olu Fashanu, that the Jets drafted, was the reason that he played on the right.

“So athletically, there’s no reason why he couldn’t make the switch over there. He’s a really smart, dedicated kid that we feel like can handle that.”

Wallace agreed with Wolf’s assessment.

Wallace said he is “super confident” in his ability to make the switch. He said he hasn’t played left tackle in a game in quite some time, but noted he played on the left side during the Shrine Bowl. Wallace views himself as a fluid player who can play all along the line.

“Physical and intelligent,” Wallace said when asked to describe his game. “I’m a baller and I can’t wait to bring that to the league.”

Wolf added of Wallace: “Really good pass protector, really took a huge step forward this year as a four-year starter. Athletic, can bend, strong, powerful, tough. He could possibly play guard. We think he could be a four-position guy, but definitely feel like he can play on the left side.”

The selection of Wallace was the third need addressed by the Patriots in the NFL draft. New England selected quarterback Drake Maye third overall and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with the No. 37 pick Friday night.