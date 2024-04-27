Patriots Select Tackle Caedan Wallace In Third Round Of NFL Draft

The Patriots addressed their three biggest needs with their first three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, capping things off with an offensive lineman in the third round.

Caedan Wallace is headed to New England.

It didn’t take very long for the Patriots to turn the card in once they were on the clock Friday, selecting the Penn State offensive lineman to continue a run on the second-tier of tackles.

Wallace is an interesting prospect, as he primarily played on the right side in his time with the Nittany Lions. He’s viewed as an option at both guard and tackle, and though he doesn’t have much experience on the left side, he played more than 1,000 total snaps in his collegiate career.

New England met with Wallace on multiple occasions throughout the pre-draft process. He also met with the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders leading up to the draft.

Wallace is a traits-based prospect, possessing long arms (34 inches), big hands (nearly 11 inches) and explosiveness (9-foot-8 broad jump). Michael Onwenu is settled in on the right side, so there must be belief at One Patriot Place that the rookie can flip to the left side.