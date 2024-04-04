Patriots To Host Top NFL QB Prospects On Pre-Draft Visits

Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye could very well become the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots.

And the top draft prospects will get their first chance to take in their potential NFL home when they both visit One Patriot Place in the coming days.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Thursday that Maye will do a top-30 visit with the Patriots on Friday while NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Daniels will make his way to Gillette Stadium on Monday.

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have met with either quarterback. New England sat down with Maye at the NFL Scouting Combine and before North Carolina’s pro day last week. The Patriots also met with Daniels at the combine and after LSU’s pro day.

Daniels and Maye are the two quarterbacks who have been most consistently linked to the Patriots, who could take one of the two signal-callers with the No. 3 overall pick.

But there’s growing buzz that the Washington Commanders might select Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, leaving the Patriots with the options to draft Maye, pick a rising quarterback candidate like J.J. McCarthy or trade down in the draft.

Maye is viewed as a top-three quarterback in the draft along with Daniels and consensus No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The North Carolina product, who completed 64.9% of his passes and threw for 8,018 yards with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career with the Tar Heels, has dropped off in the opinion of NFL evaluators recently. But first-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo believes there’s “no ceiling” when it comes to the ability of Maye, who also has prototypical size for the position at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds.

Getting both Daniels and Maye in the building will continue to give the Patriots insight into the quarterbacks and help them when it comes time to make a franchise-altering decision.

And it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if one of the signal-callers, especially Maye, makes a return trip to Foxboro in three weeks.