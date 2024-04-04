Here’s List Of Area NFL Draft Prospects Who Attended Patriots Pro Day

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on a number of NFL draft prospects with the marquee offseason event just three weeks away.

That included getting an up-close look Thursday at players from area colleges who may have slipped under the radar.

The Patriots hosted a bevy of players for their local pro day, putting them through on-field drills and tests as if it were the NFL Scouting Combine.

The players who attended the sessions aren’t high-profiled prospects, but those looking to do whatever they can to keep their NFL dreams alive. Most of the players likely will look to go the undrafted free agent route or get an invite to rookie minicamp if they don’t get selected on Day 3 of the draft.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the New England Football Journal, these are some of the players who participated in the local pro day:

Brian Abraham, EDGE, Albany

Anthony Frederick, WR, Bryant

Kenny Dyson, EDGE, Bryant

Daniel Abraham, LB, Villanova

Joe Andreessen, ILB, Buffalo (Bryant)

Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross

Jordan Colbert, S, Rhode Island

Nick Correia, G, Rhode Island

Bryce Gallagher, LB, Northwestern

Kasim Hill, QB, Rhode Island

Randall Harris, CB, New Hampshire

Kyle Hergel, OG, Boston College

Jason Maitre, CB, Wisconsin (BC)

Jarrett Martin, S, Rhode Island

Darion McKenzie, CB, Merrimack

Quinn Sweeney, DE, Springfield College

David Satkowski, G, Stonehill

Lorenzo Thompson, OT, Rhode Island

Coker is the biggest name out of the group and the only one who attended the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound wideout, who ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the combine, totaled 59 receptions for 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final season with the Crusaders. He is expected to be a late-round pick.

The other interesting names on the list are those players who played at more premier football programs like Gallagher, who is a Raynham, Mass., native and led Northwestern with 120 tackles this season, along with Maitre and Hergel. Maitre played high school football at Everett High before spending four seasons with BC and finishing out his college career with Wisconsin, where he compiled 33 tackles and an interception this past season.