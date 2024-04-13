Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Undergoes Successful Surgery

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story officially is on the road to recovery after undergoing successful surgery Friday, to repair the shoulder he injured in Boston’s eighth game of the season.

The Red Sox announced that Story underwent an arthroscopic repair of the posterior labrum, with an open reduction and internal fixation of the fracture of the glenoid rim, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

No timetable was provided for Story’s return, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters earlier in the week that the shortstop would most likely miss the remainder of the season. Boston placed Story on the injured list with left shoulder dislocation prior to the decision that surgery was needed.

Story’s injury is a tough blow, as the 31-year-old was the leader of the infield, especially on defense for the Red Sox. Boston had committed an American League-high 102 errors in 2023. To begin the 2024 season with Story on the field, the Red Sox committed just four errors through the first seven games before Story was hurt. After Story left the eighth game in the fourth inning, Boston committed 12 errors for a season total of 16 through the first 14 games.