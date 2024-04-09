Trevor Story Update: Red Sox Shortstop To Have Shoulder Surgery

BOSTON — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will have surgery to repair the shoulder he injured during Boston’s eighth game of the season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow on Tuesday afternoon confirmed Story will undergo surgery in Los Angeles on Friday.

Story suffered a fracture of the glenoid rim, per Breslow, which typically occurs when a shoulder dislocates. Breslow said the recovery timeline probably is “in the neighborhood” of six months. Breslow did not want to confirm whether it was a season-ending surgery, but six months would make for a mid-October return.

Breslow said the decision was made after Story spoke further with Boston’s medical staff, received confirmation on a second opinion and, ultimately, made the decision to move forward.

Story continues below advertisement

A few hours before Breslow addressed the media, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it was a “possibility” that Story could need surgery. Cora, at the time, said Story was going to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Friday after there was “concern” with his bone structure.

Dr. ElAttrache will be the one who performs Story’s surgery, Breslow said.