BOSTON — Rafael Devers isn’t used to a string of injuries like this during his career with the Boston Red Sox.

Devers started the season bouncing in and out of the lineup with a nagging shoulder injury. After that went away, the Red Sox third baseman left Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with a knee injury.

Alex Cora told reporters on Thursday morning that Devers would have an MRI, which he revealed postgame showed a bone bruise, which is somewhat relieving for Boston compared to any structural damage.

“Hopefully he feels better tomorrow,” Cora said. “We have an idea of what it is. I don’t know where we’re at for him tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

The injuries have been affecting Devers’ swing to varying degrees, though the collective need to miss time for the Red Sox remains up in the air.

“I don’t know yet,” Devers told reporters through translator Carlos Villoria about a possible IL stint. “The thing that I know is I don’t want to go back too soon and go back to that pain. I’m going to take my time be ready.”

For now, the Red Sox lucked out on another potentially major injury update, though the ongoing issues remain frustrating for Devers.

“It’s good, but at the same time it’s disappointing that I’ve been having to deal with all these injuries when I’ve never done it before in my career,” Devers added. “Obviously, it was good that it’s nothing major.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston hopes to get their star slugger back when they travel to Pittsburgh for a weekend series against the Pirates.