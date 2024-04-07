South Carolina Vs. Iowa Live Stream: Watch National Title Game Online, On TV

A new champion of women’s college basketball will be crowned Sunday afternoon.

Iowa and South Carolina are set to meet in the title game of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Cleveland. The Hawkeyes reached the championship stage with a thrilling Final Four win over UConn, while the Gamecocks maintained their undefeated campaign Friday with a rout of North Carolina State.

Dawn Staley’s side is a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. It will try to complete women’s college hoops’ first perfect season since 2016, while Caitlin Clark vies to close out her legendary collegiate career with her first NCAA title.

Here’s how you can watch the Iowa-South Carolina game:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN