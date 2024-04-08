Connecticut and Purdue will compete for men’s college basketball’s most coveted prize Monday night in Glendale.

The Huskies and the Boilermakers are set for battle in the championship game of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The defending champions returned to the sport’s biggest stage by fending off Alabama in the Final Four, while Zach Edey and company ended NC State’s Cinderella run Saturday night.

Dan Hurley’s side is a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Huskies are looking to become the first back-to-back champion in men’s college hoops since 2007, while the Boilermakers will try to win their first title in program history.

Here’s how to watch the UConn-Purdue game:

When: Monday, April 8 at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS