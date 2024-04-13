Pat Maroon on Saturday will make his Bruins debut, and it might be perfect timing for Boston as it continues its preparation for the postseason.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner worked his way back this month after he was acquired before the trade deadline, and he’s expected to slot into the fourth line and the second power-play unit.

Maroon on Friday expressed excitement ahead of the Black and Gold’s matchup against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena since Pittsburgh is fighting for a playoff spot. The Bruins can clinch the Atlantic Division with a win and a Florida Panthers loss.

Head coach Jim Montgomery hopes Maroon can acclimate to the team in the final three games of the regular season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Quite a bit: What he’s going to bring to the locker room, what he’s going to bring on the bench, what he’s going to bring to the ice, what he’s going to bring to the power play,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “It’s his first game, and he’s to have some rust to his game, but that’s why we’re putting him in. And hopefully, he can play all three (games), but that remains to be seen.”

Maroon also was optimistic about playing all three games before the postseason. His last game before Saturday was January 27, so rust is to be expected. But it’s the intangibles that the Bruins hope can benefit the team.

“Those guys don’t lose what their greatest strengths are, which is their brain, their ability to protect pucks,” Montgomery said. “That’s what got them to the NHL. It wasn’t their ability to skate.”

A win Saturday not only will help Boston clinch the Atlantic Division but also help the Bruins inch closer to the New York Rangers for the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference.