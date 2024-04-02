What Kim Mulkey Told Caitlin Clark After Iowa Knocked Out LSU

LSU got the better of Caitlin Clark and Iowa last season in the national title game.

Clark didn’t let that happen again and ended LSU’s reign Monday night.

Clark put together another unbelievable performance for the top-seeded Hawkeyes against the No. 3 Tigers in an Elite Eight matchup at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The other-worldly guard poured in 41 points on 13-for-29 shooting to go along with 12 assists and seven rebounds to lead Iowa to a spot in the Final Four with a 94-87 victory over LSU.

After the game, polarizing LSU head coach Kim Mulkey made sure to stop Clark in the handshake line. Mulkey grabbed Clark by the back of the neck and pulled her in close, offering her a few words.

“I said, ‘I sure am glad you’re leaving,'” Mulkey told reporters with a smile, per Dime. “I said, ‘Girl, you’re something else.’ Never seen anything like it.”

Clark continues to captivate the college basketball world with her sensational play. She became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for both men and women earlier this season.

Clark was up to her usual tricks against LSU. She splashed in nine 3-pointers with her limitless range from all over the court.

And with Clark sending the Tigers home, Mulkey made sure to pay her respects to the Iowa superstar.

“There’s not a whole lot of strategy,” Mulkey said. “You got to guard her. Nobody else seems to be able to guard her. We didn’t even guard her last year when we beat them. She’s just a generational player. She just makes everybody around her better. That’s what the great ones do.”